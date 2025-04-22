Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417.55 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 413.55 ($5.53), with a volume of 12484325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.30 ($5.50).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.47).
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.
