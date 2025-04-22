Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,615,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 3,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

MAPGF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.