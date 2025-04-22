Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,615,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 3,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
MAPGF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
