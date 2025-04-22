ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 17% – Still a Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.45). 13,734,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 4,035,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.39).

ITM Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

ITM Power Company Profile

In other news, insider Amy Grey acquired 102,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,711.95 ($39,759.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,937 shares of company stock worth $3,016,249. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

