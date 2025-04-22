Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MITFY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITFY

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group Company Profile

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.