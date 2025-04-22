Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MITFY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
