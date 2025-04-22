Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Neoen has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

