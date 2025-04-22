Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Trading Up 50.0 %

OTCMKTS:OZSC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

