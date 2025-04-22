Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Trading Up 50.0 %
OTCMKTS:OZSC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
