J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 18,352 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in American Water Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 77,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in American Water Works by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

