OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

