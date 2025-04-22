Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cummins by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

