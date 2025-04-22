Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $27.76 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,316 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for approximately 1.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,977,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.