Yaupon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,855,000 after buying an additional 122,240 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Core & Main by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,907 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,152. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.8 %

Core & Main stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

