State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 22,485 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $225,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 107,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

