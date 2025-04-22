State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 1,515 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Equinix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,513.85. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.