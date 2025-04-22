Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,258 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 633,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 34,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 132,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total value of $347,746.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,180.70. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 3.0 %

VRSK opened at $284.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $306.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.