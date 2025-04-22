Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 16.9% increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

