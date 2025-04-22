Stolt-Nielsen Limited Plans Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

