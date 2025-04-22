Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
Shares of PEMB opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.57. Pembroke VCT B has a 1 year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £216.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of -0.05.
About Pembroke VCT B
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pembroke VCT B
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Shift to Travel Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Retail Data Shows Urgency in Auto Parts: These 3 Stocks Could Win
Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.