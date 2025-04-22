Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

Shares of PEMB opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.57. Pembroke VCT B has a 1 year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of £216.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of -0.05.

About Pembroke VCT B

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

