Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,247 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

