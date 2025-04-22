Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 373.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,346.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $971.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,255.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

