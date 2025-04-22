Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

