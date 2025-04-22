Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,428,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

