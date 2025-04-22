Natixis Boosts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 401.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PDD were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDD by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 63.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

