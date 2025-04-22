Ostrum Asset Management Acquires 1,756 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

