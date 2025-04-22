Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $498,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,191,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $740,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

OMC opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.