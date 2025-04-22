Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $10.21 Million Stake in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,303,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,826 shares during the period. Abacus Life comprises about 5.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abacus Life by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abacus Life by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Abacus Life by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

ABL stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.16. Abacus Life, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

