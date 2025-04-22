Anomaly Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,158,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,398,000. Amer Sports accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 65.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 348,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AS opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

