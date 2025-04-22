FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $205.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $263.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

