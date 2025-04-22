SIH Partners LLLP Sells 559,188 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SIH Partners LLLP lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,188 shares during the quarter. SIH Partners LLLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amcor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amcor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after buying an additional 5,614,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after buying an additional 4,462,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Amcor’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

