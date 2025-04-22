The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $219,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $322.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

