Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799,366 shares during the quarter. Globalstar comprises approximately 1.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.69% of Globalstar worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -634.33 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 209,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,975.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. This trade represents a 36.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

