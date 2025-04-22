Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $2.23 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after buying an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,374,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,984,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

