Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

