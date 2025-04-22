iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

