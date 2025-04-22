Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys 41,127 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Shore Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.