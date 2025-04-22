Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares makes up 2.5% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

