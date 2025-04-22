Cathay General Bancorp’s (CATY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3,878.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.