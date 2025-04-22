Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $568.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.35. The company has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.56.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

