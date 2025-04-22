Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Sells 114,055 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd trimmed its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,055 shares during the quarter. ON comprises 2.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 96.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ON by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
