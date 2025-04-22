Pennant Investors LP Lowers Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Pennant Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions accounts for about 8.3% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

