Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,989 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,231,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

