Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,807 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

