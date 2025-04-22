Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 162,841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 476,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE LYB opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

