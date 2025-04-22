Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

