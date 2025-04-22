Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MSM opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

