Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

