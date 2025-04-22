Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total transaction of $152,868.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,109.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total value of $29,135.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,045.36. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,662,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.76.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

