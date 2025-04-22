Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

