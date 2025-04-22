Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.69.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
