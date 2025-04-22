Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.