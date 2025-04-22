Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

