Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,997 shares during the period. Confluent comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 22,112.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Confluent by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,858.46. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

